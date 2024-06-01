Alaethes Wealth LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.85 on Friday, hitting $232.82. 5,524,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $191.11 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

