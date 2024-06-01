Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

