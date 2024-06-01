Alaethes Wealth LLC Boosts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,176,000 after buying an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,570,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,480,000 after purchasing an additional 68,545 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,105,191. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $224.83. 1,461,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,466. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $225.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.