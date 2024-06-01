Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys 6,191 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 999,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

MUFG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. 2,673,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,604. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

