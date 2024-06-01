Alaethes Wealth LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $560,563,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $35.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,333.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,216.54. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

