Alaethes Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,494,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,175,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after acquiring an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

