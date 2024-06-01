Alaethes Wealth LLC Purchases 131 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.37. 6,694,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $489.59 and a 200 day moving average of $509.37. The firm has a market cap of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

