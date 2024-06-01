Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 9,900 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.46.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $53,883.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,896.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,868,305 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA traded down $8.94 on Friday, hitting $142.55. 7,180,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,435. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

