Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MHK traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.93. The stock had a trading volume of 660,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.