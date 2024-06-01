Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,027,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.05. 15,064,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,902,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The stock has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,974 shares of company stock worth $9,691,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

