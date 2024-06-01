Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $76,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,374,000 after purchasing an additional 151,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 779,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,797,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,982,000 after buying an additional 118,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 432,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,308,000 after buying an additional 91,648 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $176.35. 390,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $109.23 and a 52 week high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.25.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

