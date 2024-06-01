Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 2,217 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 769,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,944 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 719,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE MSM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.90. 612,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.77 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

