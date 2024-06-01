Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

ALIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Alight Stock Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.75 on Monday. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 over the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 15.4% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 19,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

