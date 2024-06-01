Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

ALHC stock remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,440,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares in the company, valued at $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $144,036.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

