Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 988,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
ALHC stock remained flat at $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,440,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,162. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
