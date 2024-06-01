Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.23. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $125,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 42.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

