Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Amy W. Schulman Sells 21,700 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after purchasing an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,674,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.