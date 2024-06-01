Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Amy W. Schulman Sells 21,700 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $218.88.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
