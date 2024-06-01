Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,139 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 681,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,468,000 after acquiring an additional 228,382 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 2.1 %

PGR traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.18. 4,520,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,173. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,325 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.