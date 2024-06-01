Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,720 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $390,438,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 910.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 232,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 209,691 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 306,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,303,000 after buying an additional 142,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.19.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,347. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.45. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

