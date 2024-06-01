Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up about 0.9% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,990. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.29 and its 200-day moving average is $140.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

