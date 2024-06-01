Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

TXRH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,757. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.