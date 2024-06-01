Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.7 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

