Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 3,324,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.