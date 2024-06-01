Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 3,324,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,648.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
