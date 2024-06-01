Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $973,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,219 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.94 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at $217,114,114.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

