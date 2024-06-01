Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 97.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

