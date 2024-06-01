Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the April 30th total of 52,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKNO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Alpha Teknova Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TKNO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

