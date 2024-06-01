Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.57.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

