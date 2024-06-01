Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,844. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions
Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altisource Portfolio Solutions
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.