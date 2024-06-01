Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,844. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 39,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 617,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

