Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 531,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Alto Ingredients Stock Up 3.4 %

ALTO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,306. Alto Ingredients has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alto Ingredients had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $240.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

See Also

