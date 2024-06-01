American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Bank of America

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.65.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,289,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

