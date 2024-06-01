American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.61. 57 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.67.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 80.61% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

