American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces $0.06 Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of QCON stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.02. 1,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51.
About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF
