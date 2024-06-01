American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) Announces $0.06 Dividend

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QCON stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.02. 1,598 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market cap of $41.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.51.

About American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

