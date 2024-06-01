American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.64.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.82.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $606,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.