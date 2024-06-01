American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Stock Price Up 8.1%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 15,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Up 8.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.