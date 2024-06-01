American Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 2.1 %

NOW traded up $13.64 on Friday, hitting $656.93. 4,301,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.