American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 244.4%.

American Software Stock Performance

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. American Software has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

