American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Woodmark

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Woodmark by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.11. The stock had a trading volume of 217,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,717. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.