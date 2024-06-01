Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target at $145.00

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $139.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. GoDaddy has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,055,912.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $75,397.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,055,912.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,605 shares of company stock worth $13,540,536 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

