Analysts Set Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Target Price at $89.47

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 217,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. Trex has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

