Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANIK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 million. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 217,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 355,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

