Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Short Interest Down 12.3% in May

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 632,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Anixa Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

ANIX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 54,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,233. Anixa Biosciences has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $5.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 15,009 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,229.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 838,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,009 shares of company stock worth $182,130. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 47.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

