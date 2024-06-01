Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.57.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

