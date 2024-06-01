Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 979,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $56,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

