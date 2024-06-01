Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Sets New 12-Month High at $375.00

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 363 ($4.64), with a volume of 25915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.65).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.00) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 314.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 299.76. The company has a market cap of £211.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,285.71 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,142.86%.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

