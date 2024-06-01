Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 30th total of 83,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 15.9 %

Aptose Biosciences stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.98. 244,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,706. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Free Report ) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.