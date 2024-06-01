Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Up 0.9%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.61 and last traded at $102.45. 192,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,664,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.55.

ACGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock worth $12,838,617. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,030,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

