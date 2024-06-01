Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in May

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 16.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. 480,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,456. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.17. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 50,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

