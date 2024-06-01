Argus Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $172.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $161.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.81.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.49. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $150.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock worth $19,037,832 over the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.