Ark (ARK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $148.85 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $148.85 million and approximately $22.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001197 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000997 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002248 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,204,800 coins and its circulating supply is 181,206,476 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

