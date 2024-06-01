Arrow Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $3,348,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.00. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.