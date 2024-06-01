Arrow Financial Corp Invests $240,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 155,091 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0473 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.